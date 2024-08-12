The Union Ministry of Finance has sanctioned Rs 2,500 crores to Meghalaya for the development of new roads under the Externally Aided Projects (EAP).

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 12, the details of which he shared on the microblogging site X. He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong.

He wrote, "Had a fruitful meeting with Hon'ble Union Minister Smt. @nsitharaman ji. Expressed my gratitude for sanctioning new roads under the Externally Aided Projects (EAP) worth ₹2500 Cr (sic)."

Furthermore, CM Sangma also informed that he requested the finance minister to aid and extend support in the establishment of growth hubs in New Shillong and other areas.

"Also requested her support for establishing growth hubs in New Shillong and other areas," he stated.

Earlier, the Union Ministry approved Rs 2,000 crores for the development of roads and logistics infrastructure under the Second Phase of the Meghalaya Integrated Transport Project (MITP).

The MITP initiative which is formally known as Meghalaya Economic Growth Accelerator (MEGA) Corridor project will be implemented in phases, the first phase of which was implemented with a support of Rs 880 crores from the World Bank.

The project will overlook the implementation of roads like Baejendoba-Resubelpara-Mendipathar-Damra, Shillong–Diengpasoh, and Pasyih–Garampani.