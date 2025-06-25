Meghalaya CM thanks PM Modi for recognising state's GI-tagged Eri silk heritage

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for officially recognising the state's traditional Ryndia silk, describing it as a significant acknowledgement of the handwoven fabric created by women artisans in Ri-Bhoi district.

"Grateful to the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji for recognizing Ryndia — Meghalaya's GI-tagged Eri silk, handwoven by Ri-Bhoi District's women weavers," Sangma tweeted, also thanking designer KINIHO for reinterpreting the heritage fabric "with care and creativity."

The recognition came through an official letter from Modi dated June 24, 2025, in which the Prime Minister acknowledged receiving a piece of the traditional fabric and praised its significance as a symbol of Meghalaya's cultural heritage.

"Your thoughtfulness is touching and is deeply appreciated," Modi wrote in the letter, emphasising how such products align with growing global demand for ethically produced and environmentally sustainable textiles.

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of Ryndia silk in the context of worldwide consumer preferences shifting toward products that minimise environmental impact. "It is in this context that products such as 'Ryndia Silk' stand out. The grant of the GI Tag to it is yet another step that reiterates our resolve to promote such products on the global stage," the letter stated.

Modi also shared personal reflections about Meghalaya, noting: "Whenever I have visited Meghalaya, I have been overwhelmed by the affection of the people, the pristine natural beauty and the unlimited potential of its energetic youth."

The Geographical Indication tag for Ryndia silk protects the traditional weaving techniques of Meghalaya's artisans while creating new market opportunities. Eri silk, also known as peace silk, is produced without harming silkworms, making it particularly appealing to environmentally conscious consumers worldwide.

The fabric's recognition represents broader government efforts to promote traditional Indian textiles on international platforms. The unique characteristics of Ryndia silk and the specialised skills of local weavers, particularly women in the Ri-Bhoi district, contribute to its distinct identity in the global textile market.

Modi concluded his letter by reaffirming his commitment to serve Meghalaya's people and ensure the state plays a key role in creating "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India).