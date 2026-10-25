Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on October 25 thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for highlighting the state's traditional millet cultivation and the efforts of farmers and women entrepreneurs during his Mann Ki Baat address.

Modi spoke about Meghalaya's millet-growing traditions and efforts to revive cultivation and promote millet-based products, drawing attention to initiatives in the state's West Garo Hills and West Jaintia Hills districts.

In a post on X, Sangma thanked the Prime Minister for recognising Meghalaya's rich tradition of millet cultivation and acknowledging the contributions of local farmers and women entrepreneurs.

He specifically mentioned Chekjing Sangma of Sadolpara in West Garo Hills for reviving millet cultivation, and Darapbiang Mulieh and Daieidlangki Suchiang of Khanduli in West Jaintia Hills for promoting millet-based products and preserving traditional farming practices.

"As a Government, we remain committed to supporting our farmers, strengthening rural livelihoods and working towards our shared vision of doubling farmers’ income," the chief minister wrote.

During the address, Modi also highlighted how two women from Khanduli helped revive interest in millets by developing new products from the traditional crop.

Millets have long been part of Meghalaya's food culture, but the number of farmers cultivating them had declined over time. The initiative by the two women focused on adding value to the crop by producing cookies, cakes, muffins and baby food made from millets.

The products helped increase sales and demand, encouraging local farmers to resume millet cultivation.

India observed 2023 as the International Year of Millets following a proposal led by the country and adopted by the United Nations. The initiative aimed to raise awareness about the nutritional benefits of millets and promote their cultivation and consumption.