Meghalaya CM thanks PM Modi for showcasing Lakadong turmeric at G7 Summit

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for showcasing the state's renowned GI-tagged Lakadong turmeric at the recent G7 Summit in France, saying the gesture has brought global recognition to Meghalaya's agricultural excellence.

Taking to social media platform X, Sangma thanked the Prime Minister for highlighting the state's "golden spice" before world leaders and drawing international attention to the hard work and potential of Meghalaya's farming community.

"Thank you, Hon'ble Prime Minister, for showcasing Meghalaya's golden spice to the world and highlighting the rich agricultural heritage and potential of our farmers," the chief minister stated.

The recognition comes as Lakadong turmeric, one of Meghalaya's most celebrated agricultural products, continues to gain prominence for its exceptional quality and high curcumin content. Cultivated primarily in the Lakadong region of West Jaintia Hills district, the turmeric has earned a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, certifying its unique origin and characteristics.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also welcomed the development, stating that the presence of Lakadong turmeric at the G7 Summit reflected the growing global appreciation for premium products from Northeast India and underscored the immense potential of Meghalaya's agricultural sector.

Lakadong turmeric is widely regarded as one of the finest varieties of turmeric in the country due to its exceptionally high curcumin concentration, the compound responsible for the spice's medicinal and health benefits. The crop is largely cultivated by women farmers in the West Jaintia Hills region and has become an important source of livelihood for rural communities.

The showcasing of Lakadong turmeric at an international platform such as the G7 Summit is expected to further enhance its global visibility and create new opportunities for export, benefiting farmers and strengthening Meghalaya's agricultural economy.