Meghalaya CM to award scholarships to over 1 lakh students on MDA’s 8th anniversary

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on February 26 announced that over one lakh students will be awarded scholarships on March 6 to mark the eighth anniversary of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government. The announcement was made during the ongoing budget discussions in the state assembly.

Describing the MDA’s eight-year tenure as a “proud moment” for the government, Sangma said the scholarships would be released under the Chief Minister’s special initiative to support students across the state. “On March 6, the MDA government will be completing eight years in office. To commemorate this milestone, we will be releasing the CM’s scholarship to over one lakh students,” he said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the government’s focus on improving academic outcomes, particularly in rural areas, through the introduction of guidebooks designed to help students perform better in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations. He noted that many students in remote areas lack access to proper study materials and academic guidance, which can lead to setbacks in their educational journey.

“In class 10, when a child fails in the matric exam, dreams can be shattered at a very early stage. It is our duty as a government to support them and ensure they are able to move forward in life,” Sangma said. He added that the guidebooks are aimed at students who struggle with examinations, helping prevent large-scale dropouts after the class 10 tests.

Sangma also congratulated the education department for preparing the guidebooks, calling the initiative a significant step towards strengthening school education in the state. He emphasized that similar support systems exist in other boards across the country, and the Meghalaya government is committed to ensuring that its students receive comparable academic assistance.

The scholarship initiative is expected to provide both financial support and encouragement to students, helping them continue their education and achieve their academic goals.