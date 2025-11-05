Meghalaya CM to inaugurate Golden Jubilee Edition of 100 Drums Wangala Festival on Nov 6

The iconic 100 Drums Wangala Festival, the grand post-harvest celebration of the Garo community, will mark its Golden Jubilee this year with a spectacular edition scheduled from November 6 to 8, 2025, at Wangala A’dam, Chibragre in West Garo Hills. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma will inaugurate the festival as the Chief Guest, alongside other Union Ministers and dignitaries.

Celebrated as the State Festival of Meghalaya, the Wangala Festival is a thanksgiving ceremony dedicated to Misi Saljong, the “Great Giver,” symbolising gratitude for a bountiful harvest. The event, often described as the heartbeat of Garo cultural identity, brings together over 300 drummers and 3,000 dancers representing ten contingents from across Garo Hills.

As the festival steps into its 50th year, the organising committee is planning a grand celebration featuring indigenous games, sports, folk song contests, oral traditions, and traditional food exhibitions, culminating with the ritual Rugala and Chachat So’a ceremonies. The 2026 edition will feature an unprecedented performance by 1,000 drummers and 3,000 dancers, marking the festival’s Golden Jubilee milestone.



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Chairman of the 100 Drums Wangala Festival Committee, Rikman M. Sangma, said that while the event has gained tremendous popularity among domestic and international tourists, financial and publicity support remains limited. The committee has sought sponsorship and wider media coverage to highlight the festival nationally.

“Wangala is not only a celebration but also a symbol of unity, resilience, and the living spirit of the Garo people,” Sangma said, adding that the festival promotes oneness among the Garo diaspora across Meghalaya, Assam, Tripura, and Nagaland.

The 100 Drums Wangala Festival continues to stand as one of Northeast India’s most vibrant cultural showcases — a rhythmic confluence of drums, dance, and devotion that echoes the timeless bond between people and the land they celebrate.