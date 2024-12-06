Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma will seek Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's intervention regarding the proposal for defence land to relocate 342 families of Harijan Colony from Them Iew Mawlong.

Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar informed that the Meghalaya CM will soon meet the Union Minister to discuss the state government’s proposal for allotting defence land for the relocation of families.

Stating that the allotment of land will depend on the outcome of the meeting between CM Sangma and Rajnath Singh, Dhar mentioned that the government has not yet identified a location for the relocation.

Furthermore, he asserted the government's plan to find a solution to the issue as soon as possible.

It must be mentioned that the families have been anticipating a solution for their their relocation for years. Plans to relocate the families in the colony surfaced after violent clashes had erupted in 2018, following which a committee was formed to assess the relocation of the members.