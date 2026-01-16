Meghalaya CM to place reservation policy report in assembly during budget session

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma announced on January 16 that the state’s reservation policy report will be presented in the Assembly during the upcoming Budget session, scheduled to begin in mid-February.

The report outlines significant updates to the state’s reservation framework, including quotas for major tribes such as the Khasi, Jaintia, and Garo communities, as well as provisions for ST/SCs and open categories. Under the policy, 80% of seats will be reserved for STs in jobs, with specific allocations of 40% each for Khasis and Garos. Reserved quotas for other STs/SCs and unreserved categories are also included.

The current framework, established in 1972, is under review by an expert committee, which is examining demographic changes and economic factors to ensure fairness. The committee’s recommendations also address representation for local candidates in district-level posts and uphold high representation for tribal populations.

Speaking on the Cabinet discussions, the Chief Minister said the committee’s report will be tabled during the Budget session. “Based on the proposal to hold the Budget session from mid-February, the cabinet has decided that it will be most appropriate to place the report of the expert committee during the session,” Sangma told reporters.

The CM added that the government has proposed convening the Budget session from February 16 to 27, pending approval from the Governor. “We have proposed to the governor and are waiting for his nod. Once he approves and gives the order, it will be formalised, but we have already proposed the dates,” he said.

Details of the committee’s findings were not disclosed, but the government confirmed the report will be presented in the Assembly as per established procedures once the session begins.