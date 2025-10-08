Meghalaya CM to visit Manipur amid ongoing political tensions

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma will visit Manipur on October 9 for a two-day trip, party leaders said. The visit comes at a time of heightened political uncertainty in the state.

During his stay, Sangma is expected to meet with National People's Party (NPP) functionaries in Manipur to discuss the prevailing political situation. He will also engage with representatives of civil society organisations from both the Meitei and Kuki communities.

"He is expected to meet displaced people at various relief camps during the visit," an NPP leader said.

The NPP currently holds seven seats in the Manipur Legislative Assembly, making it the second-largest party in the state after the BJP, which has 37 legislators.

Meanwhile, NPP MLA Kh Loken emphasised the need for a strong regional party in the Northeast. (With inouts from PTI)