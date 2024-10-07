Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma met with Kanni Wignaraja, Assistant Secretary-General and Regional Director of the UNDP's Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific.

The meet comes amid Kanni Wignaraja's visit to the state.

During the meeting, the Meghalaya chief minister and Wignaraja held discussions various key issues and collaborations with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Collaborations include disaster management, scaling up entrepreneurship, and enhancing collective efforts towards achieving SDG targets, among other areas.

Earlier on October 6, Meghalaya CM Sangma called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in New Delhi and apprised him on the issues pertaining to the state.

Furthermore, CM Sangma also invited Dhankar to visit Meghalaya.