Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on December 4 unveiled the foundation stone for the Shillong Ropeway Project at the Shillong Peak View Point. This project, which was initially laid by President Droupadi Murmu in January 2024, is a significant step towards enhancing the state's tourism infrastructure.

The event also marked the official start of construction as the Chief Minister and Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh handed over the letter of acceptance to the joint venture of KEC International Limited and Tantia Construction Limited, the firms tasked with executing the INR 175 crore project.

Meghalaya's first passenger ropeway will be developed in collaboration with French company POMA, which will supply the necessary equipment. The project aims to boost tourism by providing a new way to access key locations around Shillong, including Laban, Madan Laban, and Oxford Hills.

Sangma acknowledged the challenges overcome in land acquisition, permissions, and the establishment of the Meghalaya Ropeway Development Authority, which will ensure safety standards. He emphasised the importance of community cooperation and stated that the project would create revenue opportunities for local stakeholders.

“There were numerous challenges from land acquisition, permission and also the creation of the Meghalaya Ropeway Development Authority for ensuring safety standards and licensing. The commencement of the project is fruition of four long years of preparation,” he said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the construction of a new 4 km route connecting the ropeway's landing site to Upper Shillong, which will help decongest the area. He suggested that the ropeway could eventually become a solution for urban transport in the city.

The event was attended by several key officials, including Meghalaya Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Sanbor Shullai, Chief Secretary DP Wahlang, and Commissioner & Secretary Tourism Dr Vijay Kumar.