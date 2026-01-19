Meghalaya CM unveils mural celebrating Khasi heritage at milestone event

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on January 19, unveiled a traditional Khasi mural at Mawlai Mawiong Rim, marking two decades since the establishment of Seng Samla Mawlai Pyllun, a youth organisation working to preserve indigenous culture and engage young people in constructive activities.

The mural showcases elements of Khasi heritage, traditions and cultural identity, serving as a permanent tribute to the community's rich history.

Taking to Twitter, Sangma congratulated the organisation on completing 20 years of service, expressing hope that it would continue working collectively to channel youth energy towards meaningful contributions to the state's development.

Separately, the Chief Minister paid his respects to Rev Dr Robert R Cunville at his residence in Upper Lachumiere, Shillong, following the religious leader's passing.

Rev Dr Cunville spent several decades spreading Christian teachings across the Northeast and beyond, earning recognition for his association with the Billy Graham Ministries.

Sangma described him as someone whose spiritual conviction, humility and dedication to service had inspired many to deepen their faith. The Chief Minister extended condolences to the bereaved family, acknowledging the lasting impact of Rev Dr Cunville's work on communities throughout the region.