Meghalaya CM unveils new welfare schemes for construction workers

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on May 1 launched a series of welfare initiatives for construction workers in Meghalaya on the occasion of International Workers Day, reaffirming the state government’s commitment to labour welfare, social security and inclusive development.

The newly launched initiatives aim to support construction workers and their families through direct financial assistance, education support, self-employment opportunities and improved access to welfare services.

Among the key schemes introduced was CM LIGHT, under which eligible workers will receive Rs 5,000 as direct benefit support. The government also launched the Startup Toolkit Support Scheme to provide skilled workers with essential tools to encourage self-employment and entrepreneurship.

To strengthen educational access for workers’ children, the government introduced ENABLE, which offers reserved seats and full fee waivers for eligible students. Another initiative, BUILD, focuses on developing community infrastructure in areas populated by workers.

The Chief Minister also launched the Digital Labour Chowk App, designed as a one-stop platform for workers to access government schemes, employment opportunities and related services.

Additionally, Meghalaya extended central social security schemes including Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana to construction workers, with premium costs to be borne by the Welfare Board.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the initiatives honour the invaluable contribution of workers in building homes, roads and the future of Meghalaya, while ensuring dignity, security and opportunity for every labourer and their family.