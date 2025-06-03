Meghalaya has announced substantial financial incentives of up to Rs 1.5 crore for film productions as part of its new Film Tourism Policy 2025, positioning the northeastern state as a major destination for India's growing cinema industry.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma unveiled the draft policy on June 3, targeting productions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Marathi languages. The initiative forms a cornerstone of the state's Vision 2032 economic plan to achieve a $16 billion economy.

The policy addresses a critical gap in India's film infrastructure, particularly in the northeast region, where production facilities remain limited despite the area's scenic potential. Meghalaya's move comes as regional cinema gains national recognition and streaming platforms seek diverse content.

"We want feedback from filmmakers and content creators to make this policy robust," Sangma stated during the announcement to industry stakeholders. The government will accept public input through the Meghalaya One portal until June 20, 2025.

Beyond financial incentives, the policy establishes three strategic objectives: promoting Meghalaya as a premier filming destination, strengthening local film talent, and creating a regional production hub for northeast India.

Special provisions include grants for productions showcasing Meghalaya's cultural heritage, support for local content creators through training programs, and incentives for films premiering on Hello Meghalaya, the state's official streaming platform.

The government plans to encourage private investment in studios and post-production facilities while establishing a dedicated Film Institute. Notably, the policy mandates rotating film festivals across districts including Tura and Jowai, not just the capital Shillong, ensuring broader regional participation.

National Award-winning filmmaker Pradip Kurbah, who attended the unveiling, called the initiative foundational for sustainable film culture in Meghalaya. "For many of us, this is the first time we truly feel there's space for our stories here at home," he remarked.

The policy represents a significant shift for Meghalaya's economic strategy, leveraging the state's natural landscapes and cultural diversity to attract India's expanding film industry. With production costs rising in traditional filming hubs like Mumbai and Hyderabad, the northeastern state offers an alternative destination with government backing.

Industry observers note that similar state-level film policies in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana have successfully attracted major productions while boosting local economies through job creation and tourism revenue.

The draft policy will undergo public consultation before final implementation, marking Meghalaya's formal entry into India's competitive film tourism sector.