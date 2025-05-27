Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has revealed the architectural design for the upcoming Tura Secretariat, a significant infrastructure project for the Garo Hills region.

Initially budgeted at Rs 30 crore, the project has now been upgraded to a Rs 150 crore investment, reflecting the government's commitment to expanding and modernising administrative infrastructure.

The tender process has been initiated, and construction is expected to commence shortly.

Earlier in the day, Sangma also visited the Dorengkigre intake point of the Williamnagar Urban Water Supply Project under AMRUT 2.0.

The initiative signals ongoing efforts to improve urban water infrastructure in the state.

Earlier, CM Sangma, during his visit to Samanda village in East Garo Hills district, distributed mobile phones to Anganwadi workers, marking a crucial step toward enhancing grassroots implementation of health, nutrition, and early childhood development programs, particularly in rural and remote areas.

Aiming to improve access to safe drinking water for children, the chief minister also distributed IIT-developed ECO H2O water filters to Anganwadi centers under a programme aimed at rural communities.