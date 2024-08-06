Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has appealed to Bangladesh's interim government to quell unrest following the destruction of a prominent Khasi freedom fighter's statue in Dhaka.

Addressing the urgency of the situation, the chief minister said, "While the situation in Bangladesh is the internal affairs of the people of Bangladesh, we wish the caretaker government to take control of the matter and avoid further loss of life and properties."

The incident, involving the bust of U Tirot Sing Syiem at the Indian Cultural Centre, has heightened tensions between the neighbouring regions.

On Tuesday, protesters targeted the statue of the revered Khasi chief, who fought against British colonial rule. Videos of the vandalism spread rapidly across social media platforms in Meghalaya, prompting widespread condemnation.