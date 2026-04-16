Meghalaya CM urges end to hunger strike, assures no construction on Lumpongdeng island

Conrad K Sangma on April 16 said the state government has directed authorities to provide medical assistance to H V Nonglang, who is on an indefinite hunger strike in Malki, while urging him to call off the protest.

Sangma said Nonglang has refused repeated requests to shift to a hospital despite concerns over his health, though doctors and medical teams have been deployed at the protest site to monitor his condition.

The Chief Minister clarified that the primary concern raised by the protestors—construction on Lumpongdeng Island—has already been addressed. He reiterated that no construction will take place on the island, stating that the proposed five-star hotel project will instead come up at the existing Orchid Hotel site near Umiam.

“With that clarification given, there is no reason to continue the hunger strike,” Sangma said, adding that the government remains concerned about Nonglang’s well-being and has appealed to him to end the fast.

Defending the broader tourism push, Sangma highlighted that the project, involving an investment of around Rs 300 crore by a private developer, is part of a larger strategy to boost the state’s economy. He said nearly 10 five-star hotels are in the pipeline, along with around 3,000 homestays that are expected to benefit thousands of families.

The Chief Minister stressed that tourism development must be viewed holistically, noting that such projects would generate employment, enhance the state’s brand, and strengthen the overall economy.

He also pointed out that while concerns are often raised about unemployment, resistance to investment projects creates a contradiction. “If we want to create jobs, these are the avenues,” he said, adding that the government remains open to dialogue with stakeholders.

The situation continues to be closely monitored as authorities balance public concerns with ongoing development initiatives in the state.