Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, speaking at the 7th P A Sangma Memorial Lecture, urged citizens to embrace the principles and values of his late father, PA Sangma, a towering figure in North East Indian politics. The event, organized by NEHU, Tura Campus, and the P A Sangma Foundation, marked what would have been the 76th birthday of the iconic Garo leader.

In his address, Sangma recalled the enduring lessons of selfless service and people-first governance instilled in him and his siblings by his father. PA Sangma, a former Speaker of Lok Sabha, left a legacy far beyond the infrastructure he built, such as the District Auditorium where the event was held. His ethics, values, and principles continue to inspire generations.

"A true dedication to him, a great memory for him, and the way to remember him the most would be to follow in his footsteps, footsteps of loving his people, in his footsteps of maintaining his principles, and the footsteps of always remembering that you should keep the nation first, the people first," emphasized CM Sangma.

Renowned journalist Shekhar Gupta also paid tribute to PA Sangma's vision and leadership. He noted that PA Sangma had the potential to become a national tribal leader, representing the diverse tribal communities scattered across India. His passing left a void in national tribal leadership.

Gupta emphasized the significance of tribal populations in India, constituting approximately 8 per cent of the country's population, making India home to the world's largest tribal community. However, there has been a dearth of national-level tribal leaders who can advocate for tribal interests and foster understanding about tribal ways of life.