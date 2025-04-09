Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma underlined his administration's commitment to inclusive rural development during visits to Jatah and Syntung villages in East Khasi Hills on April 9.

Rural prosperity stands at the forefront of Meghalaya's development agenda, according to Sangma, who engaged with local cooperative societies and self-help groups during his tour of the remote communities.

"We want our villages to be included in the growth story of Meghalaya; hence, a lot of intervention is being made particularly in rural areas, targeting women, youth, and the farming community," Sangma told residents during community meetings.

The Chief Minister's visit highlighted government efforts to strengthen grassroots institutions capable of sustaining rural livelihoods. In Jatah, he praised the Integrated Village Cooperative Society as an exemplary model for rural economic advancement through collective efforts in tourism, agriculture, and entrepreneurship.

Beneficiaries shared their experiences of economic growth through government interventions, while requesting support for a processing unit to add value to local products. Sangma emphasised the importance of shared responsibility between stakeholders to build resilient communities.

In Syntung village, the Chief Minister inspected a thriving strawberry plantation involving 115 local farmers. Meghalaya's strawberry cultivation now spans 132 hectares, with production reaching approximately 10 MT annually, representing over 4 percent of India's total output.

Sangma announced funding allocations during the tour, including Rs 5 lakh for musical instruments for a local band, Rs 5 lakh for constructing an SHG office, and Rs 3 lakh for Syntung Upper Primary School.

The visit also included inspections of local healthcare facilities and discussions of the CM-Assure programme, which aims to protect farmers from market price fluctuations by ensuring fair compensation.