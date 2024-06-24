Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma expressed confidence in the new coalition government at the Centre. Sangma reflected on his own experiences with coalition politics in Meghalaya and expressed his belief in the success of the current central coalition under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"Coalition politics has been a part of Indian politics. We have always seen coalition politics in Meghalaya," Sangma stated.

Sangma added, "We have seen coalition politics and I have faced a very difficult coalition politics in the last six years. But it is all about understanding, about trust, and for working together towards a common agenda. That is very, very important."

Sangma expressed confidence in Prime Minister Modi's ability to manage the coalition effectively, given his extensive political experience. "I am sure that our honourable Prime Minister, with his huge experience at state politics as well as national politics, will be able to take this forward along with his allies, TDP and JD(U)," Sangma said, referring to the Telugu Desam Party and Janata Dal (United), key partners in the coalition.

The new coalition government, led by Prime Minister Modi, has the task of addressing various national issues and ensuring the stability and progress of the country.