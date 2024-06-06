Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma convened a meeting with all coalition partners of the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government on June 5. The primary focus of the meeting was to address concerns and reassure the people of stable governance and transparency.

Sangma, who is also the NPP national chief and chairman of MDA, attributed the party's disappointing show to various factors, stating that it would be premature to react without a thorough analysis of the entire process.

After engaging in marathon meetings with coalition partners, including the UDP and BJP, the Chief Minister emphasised the government's commitment to working together in a stable manner and serving the people based on the mandate received in the assembly elections.

Addressing concerns about alleged scams, Sangma criticised the casual use of the term "scam" for any incident. He stated that none of the allegations, after inquiries, had any basis, and people should refrain from drawing conclusions without facts and figures.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the narratives surrounding the government but assured that the administration had ensured maximum transparency and had nothing to hide. He stressed the importance of maintaining transparency in governance. He further asserted that the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government will complete its full five-year term.