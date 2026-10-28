Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People’s Party (NPP) national president Conrad K Sangma on October 28 formally inducted former United Democratic Party (UDP) legislators Paul Lyngdoh and Renikton L Tongkhar into the ruling party at a ceremony at its state party office.

Mookaiaw MLA Nujorki Sungoh, the third former UDP legislator to join the NPP, could not attend the programme due to ill health.

NPP state president Prestone Tynsong and national vice-president Sniawbhalang Dhar attended the induction ceremony, where supporters of the three legislators also formally joined the party.

Welcoming the legislators into the party, Sangma said, “Heartiest welcome to Bah Paul Lyngdoh, MLA from 18-West Shillong, Bah Renikton Tongkhar, MLA from 36-Mawkyrwat, and Bah Nujorki Sungoh, MLA from 4-Mowkaiaw, along with their supporters, to the growing NPP family.”

In a post on X, the chief minister expressed hope that the new entrants would uphold the party’s values, strengthen its collective mission and continue working towards the progress, prosperity and a brighter future for the people of Meghalaya.

The induction follows the formal recognition by Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma on October 23 of the merger of the three legislators with the NPP under Paragraph 4 of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

The development comes after the Speaker recognised the merger of eight UDP legislators with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on October 16.

With eight legislators moving to the BJP and three joining the NPP, the UDP has been reduced from 12 MLAs to just one in the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly. Party president Metbah Lyngdoh is now its sole legislator.

The defections mark a major realignment in Meghalaya’s political landscape, significantly weakening the UDP’s legislative presence while strengthening the ranks of the NPP and BJP.