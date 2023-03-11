Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has written a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, requesting the state's exemption from conducting the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). In his letter, Sangma cited the delay in the State Board examination as a challenge for students to attempt the CUET for state-level undergraduate institutions.

"The State of Meghalaya has recently undergone a Legislative Assembly Election the results of which have been declared last week. This has resulted in the delay of State Board examination and in this regard, students are facing unprecedented challenges to attempt the CUET for the State level undergraduate’s institutions," wrote Sangma.

He further added that as most of the colleges in the state are affiliated with the North Eastern Hill University, the state should be exempted from conducting the CUET. Sangma acknowledged the role of the National Testing Agency (NTA) in conducting entrance examinations for admissions to higher educational institutions and stated that the creation of a State University is underway.

Last year, the Central government had exempted Meghalaya students from the CUET following a similar request made by Sangma. The Meghalaya Board of School Education recently issued a circular stating that students appearing for the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examination 2023 need to sit for the CUET if they intend to apply to central universities for their undergraduate studies.

The CUET is an entrance exam conducted by the NTA for admission to undergraduate courses in central universities across India. It tests the competency of candidates and serves as an essential tool for admissions to higher educational institutions.

The delay in the State Board examination has created unprecedented challenges for students attempting the CUET, according to Sangma. With many colleges in Meghalaya affiliated to the North Eastern Hill University, Sangma has requested exemption from the CUET for the state. The Chief Minister acknowledged the role of the NTA in conducting entrance examinations and stated that the creation of a State University is in progress.