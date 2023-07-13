Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has written to the Union Minister for Education, Dharmendra Pradhan on July 13 to inform him that the students of Meghalaya would not be able to appear for Language 2 of Section I (33) languages as none of the optional languages of the state are included as per the list given in Section I Language of the National Test Agency (NTA).

"This is creating discontent amongst students, parents, and educational institutions," CM said.

In the letter, Conrad Sangma also requested the Union Minister for Education's kind intervention and direction to NCTE for the inclusion of Khasi, Garo, and Alternative English in the list so that the students could excise these options and not be deprived of their rights and opportunities.



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CM Conrad Sangma said this matter of serious concern is related to the National Common Entrance Test for the Integrated Teachers Education Programme to be conducted by the National Test Agency (NTA) vide a Notice dated June 2, 2023.

"Alternatively, additional questions could be added to Section I Language, which would also address the problem in the immediate future, he said.

CM has written the letter in regard to the letters by the state Education Department Dated 30/6/2023 and 10/7/2023 in which they had appraised the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).