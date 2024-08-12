Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma officially announced that his wife Mehtab Chandee will contest in the upcoming Gambegre bypolls.

The Meghalaya chief minister made the announcement during a public meeting at Gambegre, stating that the decision was made on the basis of public demand.

Speaking at the event, CM Sangma said that the people of the constituency will have direct contact with him if they elect his wife.

Exalting that developmental work is due in Gambegre, Sangma said that the National People's Party (NPP) will dedicatedly work on the same.

Earlier this month, the Congress party had also expressed its decision to focus on retaining its hold on the seat.

Speaking to reporters, Vincent H Pala, the president of Meghalaya Congress stated that leaders like Saleng A Sangma, Deborah C Marak have geared up to ensure that the party marks a victory in the upcoming polls.

The Congress party has also not announced its final candidate yet, however, all parties have been campaigning.