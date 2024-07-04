Meghalaya's National People's Party (NPP) has reportedly concluded its selection process for the upcoming Gambegre Assembly seat bypolls, with party sources indicating that a high-profile candidate has been chosen. While official confirmation is penning, insiders suggest that Mehtab Chandee, wife of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, has emerged as the party's likely nominee.

According to media reports, the party will hold another round of discussions before announcing the candidate’s name.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on June 29, had asserted that the decision to finalise a contender for the upcoming Gambegre bypolls has not created any differences within his family and the National People’s Party. A total of 8 names were finalised, as per reports.

CM Sangma’s statement came days after reports surfaced that his wife, Mehtab Chandee, was among the top contenders for the crucial bypolls.

According to media reports, CM’s brother James PK Sangma has also been in line to secure the party ticket, following which Chandee receiving the ticket reportedly did not sit well with James.