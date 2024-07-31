The Meghalaya State Coordination Committee of Coal Owners, Miners, Exporters, Transporters and Dealers Forum (MSCCCOETDF) will conduct public meetings in an attempt to pressurise the state government to grant prospecting licences and mining leases for coal mining by scrapping the standard operating procedure (SOP) immediately.

As per the forum, the SOP which was published in 2021 grants prospecting licenses and/or mining leases for coal for a minimum area of 100 hectares.

Speaking to reporters, member of the forum, Regeenal Shylla said that the decision comes after the Meghalaya government failed to address the issue even though it was submitted to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma as a memorandum on July 2.

Furthermore, Shylla announced that the coal committee will hold meetings in districts rich in coal to raise awareness and educate people about the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued by the Meghalaya government on March 5, 2021, which are in conflict with the Mining and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act (MMDR), 1957.

Meanwhile, the miners have stated that the state's SOP excludes local people with land less than 100 hectares, which in turn will make them ineligible to apply for prospecting licences and mining leases.

Keeping in mind the same, the forum demanded that the government intervenes into the matter and follow the MMDR Act which states that the minimum land requirement for licences must be 4 hectares.

Shylla also said that a petition regarding the matter was filed before the High Court in April, 2023 and many hearings were conducted. He further pointed that the SOP does not favour the locals but only the businessmen with more than 100 hectares of land.