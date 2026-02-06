Meghalaya coal mine blast: court sends two accused to three-day police custody

Two persons accused of owning illegal coal mines linked to the deadly blast in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district were produced before a local court in Khliehriat on February 6, and remanded to three days of police custody, officials said.

According to East Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar, the accused have been identified as Shamehi War (42) of Sutnga Pohwailong village and Forme Chyrmang (36) of Jalaphet Pyrdung village. Both are believed to be connected to the illegal mining activities that led to the explosion, which has claimed 25 lives so far.

“The court has granted three days of police custody for further interrogation,” SP Kumar said, adding that investigations are continuing to establish the full chain of responsibility behind the incident.

Police have also identified a third accused in the case. “A hunt is on for the third accused, who is currently absconding,” the SP said.

The blast at the illegal coal mine has triggered widespread concern over unsafe mining practices in the region, with authorities intensifying investigations to bring all those involved to justice.