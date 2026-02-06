Meghalaya coal mine blast death toll rises to 25 as rescue operations continue

The death toll in the explosion at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district rose to 25 on February 6 after the recovery of seven more bodies, Director General of Police I. Nongrang said.

The blast occurred on Thursday at a mine in the Thangsku area of Umsngat village, triggering large-scale search and rescue operations by multiple agencies. Eighteen bodies were recovered on the first day of the incident.

“So far, seven additional bodies have been recovered today, taking the total number of deaths to 25. Out of these, 12 bodies have been identified,” Nongrang told PTI.

Search and rescue operations are continuing at the site, with teams from the State Disaster Response Force, Special Rescue Team and the National Disaster Response Force deployed in the area. Medical teams and ambulances remain stationed nearby to provide emergency support, officials said.

“The search operation is still underway, and all efforts are being made to locate any remaining victims and complete the identification process at the earliest,” the DGP said.

Officials added that the Army and the Air Force are on standby as the district administration and the State Disaster Management Authority continue to closely monitor the situation.