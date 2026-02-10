Meghalaya coal mine blast death toll rises to 28; judicial probe ordered

The death toll in the illegal coal mine blast in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district rose to 28 after one more injured worker succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Shillong, police said.

Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar confirmed that the deceased has been identified as Raju Tamang, who was receiving treatment at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIMS). The blast had occurred last week at an illegally operated coal mine in the remote Thangsku area of Mynsngat village.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma announced that the state government would order a judicial inquiry into the incident to ascertain the circumstances that led to the explosion and to fix responsibility.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police of East Jaintia Hills district appeared before the Meghalaya High Court in connection with the incident. Expressing serious concern over the blast and the recurring instances of illegal coal mining in the state, the High Court sought a detailed report on the steps taken by the authorities to curb such unlawful activities.

Officials said eight more persons injured in the blast are still undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

