Meghalaya coal mine blast: Death toll rises to 30 as two more die in Assam hospital

The death toll in the coal mine blast in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district rose to 30 after two more injured workers succumbed to their injuries at a hospital in Assam’s Silchar, officials said on February 10.



The deceased were undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College and Hospital and were residents of Katigorah in Assam’s Cachar district. Health department officials identified them as Ramchandra Baishnab and Nimaruddin.



Officials said a total of nine injured miners had been admitted to the Silchar hospital following the incident, which occurred on February 5.



The blast took place at an illegally operated coal mine in the remote Thangsku area of Mynsngat village in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district, triggering a major rescue and relief operation.



In response to the incident, the Meghalaya government has ordered a judicial inquiry to determine the circumstances that led to the blast and to fix responsibility.



The Assam government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the families of each deceased labourer from the state. So far, at least eight workers from Assam, all hailing from Cachar district, have lost their lives in the incident.