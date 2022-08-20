West Khasi Hills Police have arrested the owner of the illegal coal mine at Goreng under Urak area in Riangdim, which collapsed on Thursday evening, resulting in the death of one person while another injured who is currently battling for his life.

West Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Hubert G Lyngdoh informed, the owner of the illegal coal mine, Hubath R Sangma has been arrested for the coal mine incident that took place on Thursday evening, resulting in the death of one coal mine worker while another injured.

The owner is a resident of Songsak Gurakalam village, Shallang has been arrested during the investigation and will be forwarded to Judicial Court after interrogation by the Police, informed the SP of West Khasi Hills.

It is to be noted here that this particular coal quarry is located right inside the deep jungle of Urak (Riangdim) and is only accessible by a 2-hour journey on foot. The distance from Shallang PS to Urak is around 25 km, which takes about 2 hours by foot with an additional one-hour road journey.

This tragedy once again raises concerns about the illicit rathole coal mining industry in Meghalaya, a state that has already experienced numerous coal mine tragedies in the past.

The hazardous rathole coal mining was outlawed by the National Green Tribunal in April 2014. Later, the Supreme Court added more limits, allowing only the coal mined up until the ban's implementation to be transported.

However, it is claimed that illicit coal mining has persisted because a number of politicians and government officials are either mine owners or are involved in the black market for coal. So far in the last five years, at least 30 people have died in accidents in unlicensed mines.

The Conrad K Sangma administration was instructed to form a committee "without any political interference" in order to carry out the prohibition on rathole coal mining by the High Court of Meghalaya in March. The government was told by the High Court to get rid of the coal that had already been mined and make sure that no more mining would take place. However, it appears that coal is continuously being retrieved and misidentified as previously mined coal.

Throwing more light on Thursday's coal mining incident, SP Lyngdoh said two labourers were pulled out of the coal mine and unfortunately one of them died while another was injured. The deceased has been identified as Lependro Sangma (32) while the injured miner as Hendid Momin (33). Both are from Uguri (Goraimari) under the Kharkutta police station in North Garo Hills District.

He informed that a team led by DSP (Hqr) West Khasi Hills B. Kharjana together with officers and personnel from Shallang Police Station proceeded to the spot and conducted a thorough inquiry.

It was found that the two persons had gone to the coal mine at Urak, Riangdim, on being instructed by the mine owner. Unfortunately, when both of them entered, the said mine collapsed where (L) Lependro Sangma lost his life while Hendit Momin sustained serious injuries.

The dead body was taken to Shallang PHC for Post Mortem examination and the injured person was sent to Shallang PHC for medical treatment.

A regular case has been registered based on the FIR lodged by OC of Shallang PS BP Talang.

The SP further assured that the West Khasi hills police is constantly doing periodic raids on any form of illegal transportation and extraction of coal and will go all out to check such kind of illegal activities.