One coal mine worker died and another critically injured after the roof of a coal mine in West Khasi Hills District collapsed on Thursday evening.

Confirming the incident, the Superintendent of Police of West Khasi Hills, HG Lyngdoh informed that the coal mine is in Goreng (Urak) under the Shallang Police Station, West Khasi Hills.

The Superintendent of Police of West Khasi Hills, HG Lyngdoh informed that a troop of police officers were sent to the area immediately after the incident was informed for proper investigation of the accident that took place yesterday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Lependro Sangma (34), a resident of Uguri, Goraimari under Kharkutta Police Station in North Garo Hills. The injured, Hendid Momin, also a resident of Uguri, is believed to have sustained a leg injury.

Earlier this year, two coal mine labourers from Assam allegedly died of asphyxiation in the Shallang area of West Khasi Hills, Meghalaya, highlighting how the state government has always denied illegal coal mining activities.