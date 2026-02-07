Meghalaya coal mine tragedy: Death toll rises to 25, two arrested as probe continues

The death toll in the illegal coal mine explosion at the Mynsyngat–Thangsko area in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district has risen to 25, police said on February 6, as search and rescue operations continued at the site.

According to a press release issued by the Office of the Superintendent of Police, East Jaintia Hills, rescue teams recovered four additional bodies from inside the mine during operations on Friday. In addition, one injured person undergoing treatment at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), Shillong, succumbed to his injuries.

Police further said that two more critically injured persons, who had suffered severe injuries due to the explosion and subsequent fire in the illegal mine, later died and were brought by their family members to Civil Hospital, Khliehriat, and Civil Hospital, Jowai.

With these developments, the total number of deaths has reached 25. Of the deceased, 17 bodies have been identified and handed over to their respective families after completion of all legal formalities.

In connection with the incident, police have registered a suo motu FIR at Khliehriat Police Station vide Case No. 14/2026 under Sections 105, 118(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), read with Sections 21 and 21(1) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, and Section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act.

So far, two persons have been arrested in the case. They have been identified as Forme Chyrmang (36), son of Late Kom Dkhar of Jalaphet Pordung, East Jaintia Hills district, and Shamehi War (42), son of Wiseman Syrti of Sutnga Pohwailong, East Jaintia Hills district. Both the accused were produced before the court and remanded to three days of police custody.

Police said efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend other individuals involved in the case. Search operations, investigation and legal proceedings are continuing.