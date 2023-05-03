The four coal miners-project proponents, who recently obtained their mining lease from the Government of India, felicitated Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on May 3 at Nongstoin.

Speaking to reporters after the program, Chief Minister said that the start of coal mining is a historic moment for the state and the people dependent on the coal sector for their livelihoods after the coal ban was in place for almost a decade.

“It is indeed a very historic moment because for almost a decade the people of the state especially the miners and people who are dependent on the mining sectors especially coal have really suffered in the past many years. Not only the people, but the government have lost a lot in terms of revenue and royalty”, said Sangma.

The Chief Minister also added that with the granting of a mining lease from the Ministry of Coal, Government of India, all these are about to change.

The four miners have received the mining lease following which they will apply for state clearances along with public consultation after which the process of scientific mining can be initiated, said CM.

''In the future, if other miners will have to follow the same procedures so as to obtain their ‘legal’ or ‘scientific’ mining,'' he added.

Lauding the government of India, CM thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Minister for the Ministry of Coal, Pralhad Joshi for being instrumental support in ensuring coal mining starts in Meghalaya in a scientific and safe manner.

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