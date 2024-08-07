The Department of Human Development and Family Studies (HDFS) at the College of Community Science, CAU, Tura, wrapped up its World Breastfeeding Week 2024 celebration on August 7.

The event, which ran from August 1-7, featured a variety of educational programmes both on campus and in nearby villages.

Activities focused on key breastfeeding topics, including colostrum's importance, pre-lacteal feeding's impact, and proper breastfeeding techniques.

The final day featured a lecture and demonstration on complementary feeding for optimal infant growth, delivered by Dr Natasha R Marak and Dr Basanti Devi from the Department of Food Science and Nutrition.

A highlight of the closing ceremony was the inauguration of a new lactation room for staff members at the HDFS Department. Jagdesh Chelani, Deputy Commissioner of West Garo Hills, officiated the opening.

This facility aims to provide a private, comfortable space for breastfeeding mothers, promoting a supportive work environment.

Chelani praised the HDFS faculty, led by Dr Jyoti V Vastrad, for organising the event. He stressed the importance of such initiatives in improving maternal and child health within the community.

The week-long programme successfully raised awareness about breastfeeding practices and provided practical support to new mothers in the region.