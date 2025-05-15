The Meghalaya College Principals' Council has called for an immediate meeting of the North Eastern Hill University Academic Council to address critical unresolved matters affecting higher education across the state.

MCPC President Dr Eureka FP Lyngdoh highlighted several pressing concerns requiring urgent attention, including approval of fourth-year undergraduate syllabi, affiliation processes, and alignment of regulations with the new curriculum framework. These issues have gained urgency as Meghalaya prepares to join the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) system in the current academic session.

The Council acknowledged NEHU's Examinations Department for successfully conducting undergraduate semester examinations during November-December 2024 despite campus challenges. This included the first assessment of 26 vocational training courses introduced under the National Education Policy 2020.

NEHU serves as the sole university granting affiliation to approximately 85 higher education institutions across Meghalaya, affecting nearly 75,000 students. The examination department has already formulated admission guidelines to accommodate both CUET-qualified students and those without CUET scores.

The Council emphasised that resolving these administrative matters is essential to safeguard the educational future of thousands of students throughout Meghalaya, calling on all authorities and stakeholders to prioritise these concerns.