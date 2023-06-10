The Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP), Garo Hills Zone, has urged the Deputy Commissioner of West Garo Hills to exempt the Garo Hills region from the purview of the MVA 179(1), under which buses in the region have been charged with fines of Rs 2000 for carrying ‘standing passengers’.

In the letter submitted to the DC of WGH on Friday, Matsrang A Sangma, General Secretary, FKJGP Garo Hills Zone, said their attention to this issue was drawn after the circulation of a video on social media, wherein several students were allegedly denied boarding certain ‘Line Buses’ travelling from Tura to various parts of West Garo Hills and South-West Garo Hills. The bus conductor or handyman was observed obstructing some students from boarding the bus in the circulated video.

Concerned about this issue, the FKJGP, Garo Hills Zone, met with the employees of the bus agency responsible for the incident to investigate further. Upon inquiry, the bus agency employees informed the FKJGP members that the bus operators had been forced to prevent students from boarding due to recent traffic police enforcement of fines for carrying ‘standing passengers’. It was revealed that students often travel without purchasing tickets and occupy standing positions in the buses, leading to fines of up to Rs. 2,000 being imposed on bus owners. To avoid these fines, the bus agencies and owners felt compelled to restrict students from boarding.

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As evidence, the bus agency provided a copy of the traffic challan, bearing challan number ML98133230527174359, issued on May 27, 2023, against vehicle number ML08F0734. The offence listed on the challan was “Disobedience of order of Authorities, {MVA 179(1)},” with a fine of Rs. 2,000.

Upon examining the provision under which the challan was issued, MVA 179(1), it was discovered that it pertains to “wilfully disobeying any direction lawfully given by any person or authority empowered under this act.” The maximum fine for this offence is Rs. 500.

The FKJGP expressed confusion over the correlation between MVA 179(1) and the issue of “standing passengers” in a bus. They questioned how a challan could be issued for an offence exceeding the maximum fine for that offence.

Additionally, the FKJGP urged the Deputy Commissioner to consider exempting the legislation against standing passengers within buses in the entire Garo Hills region. They argued that economically backward regions should be spared from legislation intended for larger metropolitan cities.

The FKJGP emphasized that rules impacting the overall growth and convenience of the people, particularly students who represent the future of the region, should be implemented with consideration for the welfare of all concerned.



