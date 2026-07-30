Meghalaya completes house-to-house electoral roll enumeration with 100% coverage

Meghalaya has completed the house-to-house enumeration phase of the 2026 Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with election officials reporting that all 23,49,645 electors across the state have been covered and their Enumeration Forms distributed and digitised.

According to the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), the exercise marks a key milestone in preparing a "clean, accurate and inclusive Electoral Roll" for the state.

The digitised data shows that 7,75,337 electors (33%) have been mapped as Self, linking their records directly to the 2005 SIR database, while 11,69,670 electors (49.78%) have been mapped as Progeny, with records linked to those of their parents or grandparents.

A further 2,24,234 electors (9.54%) could not be linked to the 2005 database and have been categorised under the "No Mapping" category. These cases will undergo detailed verification during the notice phase, including the period for disposal of claims and objections scheduled from August 5 to October 3, before any decision is taken on their electoral status.

The verification exercise also identified 1,80,404 electors (7.68%) under the Absent, Shifted, Deceased and Duplicate (ASDD) categories. This includes 81,490 deceased electors, 45,013 whose enumeration forms were not returned, 42,532 permanently shifted electors, 4,668 who refused enumeration, and 6,701 duplicate enrolments.

The CEO's office thanked recognised national and state political parties for their "constructive cooperation" during the revision, stating that the support of Booth Level Agents (BLAs) had contributed to "transparency, public participation and the successful implementation of the revision process". It also acknowledged the efforts of District Election Officers, Electoral Registration Officers, Booth Level Officers, data entry operators and other election personnel for achieving 100% distribution and digitisation within the prescribed timeline.

The office also expressed gratitude to Dorbar Shnongs, Nokmas, community leaders, civil society organisations, media houses and citizens for their participation in the exercise.

With the enumeration phase completed, the election machinery will now focus on verifying No Mapping and ASDD cases before publishing the draft electoral roll on August 5, in accordance with the Election Commission of India's schedule. The CEO's office said it remains committed to ensuring a "clean, accurate, inclusive and robust Electoral Roll", strengthening the integrity of elections in Meghalaya.