A prominent indigenous rights coalition in Meghalaya has raised serious concerns about alleged misrepresentation in tribal identity certification, focusing on a controversial civil service appointment that has sparked wider scrutiny of the state's reservation system.

The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) is questioning the appointment of Esther Ngurlienmoi Marak to the Meghalaya Civil Services under the Garo Scheduled Tribe quota. According to CoMSO, Marak lacks legitimate matrilineal Garo descent, recognised Mahari (clan) affiliation, or verifiable connection to Garo customary roots.

"This instance, now under public scrutiny, is not an isolated case—it reflects a deeper administrative failure and an emerging pattern that threatens the credibility of tribal identity and the integrity of the reservation system in Meghalaya," CoMSO stated.

Social activist Cherian G. Momin has already brought this matter to the attention of high-ranking state officials. An RTI reply from the Deputy Commissioner's office in East Khasi Hills District confirmed that "no official record of the ST certificate issued to Esther Ngurlienmoi Marak could be located," raising serious questions about procedural transparency.

CoMSO has issued five demands, including suspension of Marak's appointment, establishment of an independent inquiry committee, verification of the disputed certificate, accountability for officials involved, and a comprehensive state-wide audit of tribal certificates issued over the past decade.

The organisation warned that "should the Government of Meghalaya fail to act within a reasonable period," they reserve the right to pursue constitutional remedies, including legal action and peaceful protests.