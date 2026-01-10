Meghalaya: CoMSO condemns West Garo Hills incident, demands crackdown on illegal quarries and encroachments

The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) has strongly condemned the recent incident in West Garo Hills district, describing it as a reflection of a complete breakdown in governance and enforcement, and has called for immediate and decisive action against illegal settlers and unlawful stone quarrying in the state’s plain belt areas.

In a statement issued on January 10, CoMSO said the incident was not an isolated law-and-order issue but the outcome of years of unchecked illegal settlement, rampant illegal quarrying, and administrative apathy or complicity. The organisation alleged that repeated warnings from civil society groups had been ignored, allowing vested interests to operate with impunity while indigenous communities were left vulnerable and insecure.

CoMSO demanded that the Meghalaya government immediately identify, arrest, and prosecute all those involved in the incident, warning that political influence or bureaucratic protection must not be allowed to shield the perpetrators. It asserted that routine assurances and superficial inquiries would no longer be acceptable.

The organisation further called for the immediate eviction of all illegal settlers identified in the affected areas, strictly in accordance with the law and without delay. It also demanded a complete shutdown of illegal stone quarries operating in violation of land, mining, and environmental regulations, followed by criminal proceedings against quarry owners, financiers, and officials allegedly responsible for enabling such activities.

CoMSO cautioned that continued tolerance of illegal settlement and unlawful extractive practices is altering the demographic, social, and security fabric of Meghalaya, terming the situation an existential threat to indigenous communities rather than a mere administrative or environmental issue.

Warning of growing public anger, the organisation said failure to act decisively would further erode public trust in state institutions and embolden illegal elements. “The people of Meghalaya are watching closely and will not remain silent spectators while lawlessness continues,” the statement said.

The statement was issued by R.K. Synrem, Chairman, Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO), who urged the government to choose between enforcing the rule of law and allowing a “rule of convenience,” asserting that there could be no middle path.