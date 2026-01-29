Meghalaya: CoMSO seeks central probe into alleged ISIS-K threat to Garo community

The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations) on January 28 called for a central-level investigation into an alleged threat issued in the name of ISIS-K against the indigenous Garo people, warning them to vacate their ancestral land by 2027.

In a memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CoMSO chairman Roykupar Synrem urged the “immediate involvement of central counter-terror and intelligence agencies” and a “comprehensive investigation into the origin, intent, and networks behind the threat”. He also sought stronger intelligence gathering and visible deployment of security forces in vulnerable areas “to reassure the public”.

Synrem demanded the “swift arrest and prosecution of all individuals involved under relevant anti-terror and national security laws” and called for zero tolerance towards those “aiding, abetting, or shielding extremist activities”. The memorandum further pressed for a review of border security mechanisms, monitoring and dismantling of radical propaganda networks, and protection of indigenous land and demographic integrity.

Describing the message as a direct threat to internal security, communal harmony and indigenous rights, Synrem said the invocation of a globally recognised terrorist organisation such as ISIS-K “cannot be treated lightly under any circumstance”.

“The Garo people will not vacate their land — in 2027 or at any time,” he said, asserting that Garo Hills is integral to Meghalaya and inseparable from India. He added that the organisation expects “immediate, firm, and visible action in the interest of national security, constitutional values, and the protection of indigenous peoples”.