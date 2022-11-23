A condolence and prayer meeting was organized on November 23 at U Soso Tham Auditorium following the incident at Mukroh, West Jaintia Hills on November 22 where five people lost their lives and several others were injured.

The condolence meeting was attended by Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tensing, Shanbor Shullai, Minister, Arts & Culture, Pynnaid Sing Syiem, MLA, Mohendro Rapsang, MLA, MDCs, Chief Secretary, D P Wahlang, Deputy Commissioner, Isawanda Laloo and C V D Diengdoh, Secretary, Home, members of Shillong All Faith Forum, members of Khasi Jaintia Churches Organization and members of different civil societies.

The meeting was convened by Synjuk Ki Rangbah Shnong and several different speakers condoled the death of five lives extending their prayers and condolences to the bereaved families while urging upon all to maintain peace and composure during this crisis.

Among others who spoke during the meeting was Rev P B Lyngdoh who said that the incident that occurred is unfortunate and shocking.

He also called upon all to support the state machinery during this difficult time and urged different political parties not to misuse the unfortunate incident.

Lyngdoh appealed to the governments of Meghalaya and Assam to ensure that justice is done for the innocent lives that were lost.

A two minutes silence was observed as a mark of respect to the departed souls.