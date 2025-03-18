The Meghalaya State Disaster Management Authority (MSDMA), in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), conducted a state-level mock exercise on earthquake disaster preparedness at the State Convention Centre in Shillong.

The exercise aimed to strengthen the state's readiness for seismic emergencies. M War Nongbri, Commissioner & Secretary of the Revenue & Disaster Management Department and Executive Director of MSDMA, opened the session by stressing the urgent need for disaster preparedness.

Sanjay Goyal, Commissioner & Secretary of the Revenue & Disaster Management Department, said such drills are crucial for evaluating resources, improving infrastructure, and ensuring a coordinated disaster response.

Lt. Gen. Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd.), NDMA Member from New Delhi, highlighted the significance of these exercises in reducing disaster risks. He urged officials to review NDMA’s 10-point agenda and focus on community response, the SACHET early warning app, school and hospital safety, and effective crisis communication. He called for a professional and systematic approach to disaster management.

The event featured online presentations from 11 districts, showcasing preparedness strategies. Officials from multiple departments participated, reinforcing a collaborative approach to disaster readiness.

A Table Top Exercise followed, led by Hasnain and Goyal, with co-chair Maj. Gen. Sudhir Bahl (Retd.), Lead Consultant (ME & IRS) of NDMA. The session simulated disaster response strategies, enhancing coordination and preparedness among key stakeholders.