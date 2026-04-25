Meghalaya conducts statewide air raid and blackout drill ‘ARMEX-I 2026’

Meghalaya's Directorate of Civil Defence & Home Guards carried out a statewide mock exercise, “ARMEX-I 2026”, on April 24, covering all districts to test emergency preparedness and coordinated response mechanisms.

The drill was conducted in two phases, focusing on both operational response and public alert systems. The first phase, held from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm, simulated emergency scenarios including search and rescue, firefighting, evacuation, and medical assistance.

Civil Defence sirens were activated at 3:00 pm across districts to indicate a mock air raid, followed by an “All Clear” signal at 4:00 pm marking the end of the phase. Officials later held a debriefing session, incorporating feedback from district teams.

The second phase centred on a controlled blackout exercise. At 7:00 pm, sirens signalled the start of a simulated air raid, triggering a two-minute blackout from 6:59 pm to 7:02 pm. The exercise concluded with an “All Clear” siren, signalling restoration of normal conditions.

Authorities said the drill aimed to assess readiness, improve inter-agency coordination, and familiarise the public with emergency protocols.