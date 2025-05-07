Sirens wailed across Meghalaya on May 7 as the northeastern state conducted its first air raid exercise since 1971, temporarily plunging cities and towns into darkness during a coordinated blackout.

The statewide civil defence drill, ordered by the Ministry of Home Affairs, tested emergency response capabilities in all twelve districts, with special focus on East Khasi Hills, West Jaintia Hills, and West Garo Hills.

"The exercise was carried out to test the preparedness of the Civil Defence machinery in the State in the event of war or warlike situation," said MK Sangma, Joint Director of Civil Defence, during a press conference.

At precisely 6:28 pm, air raid sirens echoed throughout the state for two minutes, signalling a simulated enemy aircraft approach. By 6:30 pm, communities across Meghalaya implemented a complete blackout for two minutes before an "all clear" siren marked the exercise's conclusion.

The drill, which began at 4 pm, involved a coordinated effort among multiple agencies, including Civil Defence Wardens, local volunteers, district authorities, and emergency services. Response teams conducted simulated search and rescue operations in collapsed structures and tackled mock fire incidents.

State-level participation included the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), Air Force Station personnel, and the Army's 101 Area.

According to officials, this exercise represents only the first phase of renewed civil defence preparations, with "a more elaborate and full-fledged exercise" planned for the near future.