On Tuesday, representatives of the Confederation of Ri Bhoi People (CORP) Central Zone sought quick action against the Jio company for causing difficulty to the people of Myrdon Mawtari, Ri Bhoi District.

The members of the CORP who set to meet the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ri Bhoi on Tuesday have expressed grief and concern over the behavior of the DC who denied meeting the members for discussion on the grievances met by the local people.

Shiningstar Kyntla, President of the CORP, Central Zone, informed that the organization is very concerned over the attitude of the DC who denied to meet the members and instead diverted them to meet the Additional Deputy Commissioner.

He also said that the organization met the additional DC and demanded immediate action against the Jio company which has created inconvenience to the people of different villages under Myrdon Mawtari by digging holes in the village interior road for installing fiber wires which have damaged putting hardship for the villagers to walk from the interiors road.

“The organization has a complaint against the Jio company to reconstruct the road last months but no response till date compelling the NGOs to complain to the Deputy Commissioner's office seeking immediate action against the company”, Kyntla added.