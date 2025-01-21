The Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), on January 21, added two more candidates for the upcoming Autonomous District Council (ADC) elections.

Expanding their roster of contenders for the 2025 polls, the party announced Tailin Lyngkhoi from Pariong Mawthadraishan for the KHADC polls. Jesperson Bamon from Sutnga Narwan was named for the JHADC polls.

The announcement follows the party's earlier declaration of candidates, bringing the total number of Congress candidates for both councils to 47.

Earlier, the MPCC, on January 14 announced three additional candidates for the upcoming polls.

According to the notification issued by MPCC General Secretary Wansuk Syiem, the candidates were Pynbiangmi Laloo from Mowkaiaw constituency, Brosent Siangshai from Musniang-Rangad constituency, and Bashan Tangliang from Sumer constituency.

The upcoming elections to the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and Jaiñtia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) will be held on February 21, 2025. Meghalaya Governor CH Vijayashankar had approved the schedule.