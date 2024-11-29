The Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has significantly expanded its ranks, welcoming over 500 new members from diverse political backgrounds.

Leaders from the National People's Party (NPP), United Democratic Party (UDP), and Voice of the People Party (VPP) have joined the Congress, marking a strategic recruitment drive for the party. The mass induction took place at Congress Bhawan in Shillong, with key party officials orchestrating the event.

MLA Ronnie V Lyngdoh highlighted the strategic importance of these new members, emphasising their potential to bring fresh perspectives and reinvigorate the party's organisational structure. Vice President MDC PN Syiem stressed the need for a dynamic team combining youthful energy with experienced leadership.

Working President Debora Marak welcomed the new members, underscoring the party's commitment to inclusive political representation. The influx represents more than just numerical growth; it symbolises a potential realignment of political alliances in Meghalaya.

This development comes at a critical time for the Congress party, which has historically been a significant political force in the state. The robust membership drive suggests a renewed strategy to strengthen its grassroots presence and political influence.

The MPCC remains optimistic about future recruitment, viewing this milestone as a stepping stone towards broader political engagement in Meghalaya.