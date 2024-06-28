The Meghalaya Congress criticised the Voice of the People Party (VPP)’s decision to abstain from the election ceremony for the post of Speaker of Lok Sabha, which was held on June 26.

According to media reports, Congress leader Ronnie V Lyngdoh stated that the decision of the VPP to remain absent from the significant event shows that the party lacks the courage of conviction.

Questioning the party on its decision, the Lyngdoh said that it cannot try to act neutral by not choosing a side, further demanding that the VPP should explain its absence from the crucial election day.

VPP’s Member of Parliament (MP), Ricky AJ Syngkon remained absent from the election ceremony, in a bid to neither support the NDA or the INDIA bloc.

Meanwhile, Tura MP Saleng Sangma from the Congress attended the ceremony and voted for the party candidate fielded by the Congress-led INDIA alliance against the NDA’s candidate.

Om Birla, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) candidate was appointed as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha.